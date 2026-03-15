Papmochani Ekadashi Story: The Spiritual Significance Of This Powerful Fast

Papmochani Ekadashi Vrat Katha: The Ekadashi that falls during the Krishna Paksha (the dark fortnight) of the Chaitra month is called Papmochani Ekadashi. As the name itself suggests, observing the fast on this day is believed to destroy all your sins ('paap').

It is said that just listening to the story of this Ekadashi gives you the same merit as donating a thousand cows. It is also believed to absolve one of even the most terrible sins, like Brahma hatya (the sin of killing a Brahmin) or stealing gold. Anyone who observes this fast is said to attain heaven after death. Read the fascinating story of this vrat below...

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The Story of Papmochani Ekadashi

A long time ago, there was a dense and beautiful forest named Chaitrarath. Apsaras, or celestial nymphs, would often visit this forest. In the same forest, a sage named Medhavi was deep in his tapasya (penance).

One day, an Apsara named Manjughosha saw him and decided to distract him. She succeeded in enchanting the sage with her beauty. Sage Medhavi, completely captivated, forgot his spiritual path and, driven by desire, began to live with her.

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Sage Medhavi and the Apsara Manjughosha spent 57 years together. When the sage finally realised that his long penance had been broken, he became furious. In his anger, he cursed Manjughosha to become a pishachini (a female demon).

After she turned into a pishachini, she pleaded with the sage to tell her how she could be free of the curse. Sage Medhavi then told her to observe the Papmochani Ekadashi fast.

Later, Sage Medhavi also felt immense guilt for his actions. He went to his father, Sage Chyavana, and asked for a way to atone for his sin. Sage Chyavana also advised his son to observe the Papmochani Ekadashi fast.

Following this, both Sage Medhavi and the Apsara observed the Papmochani Ekadashi fast with all the proper rituals. The power of the fast freed them both from their sins. Manjughosha was freed from the curse and returned to heaven, while Sage Medhavi regained his spiritual powers. This is why observing this Ekadashi is believed to grant freedom from all sins. Even listening to its story is said to wash away one's sins. Therefore, anyone observing the fast must listen to the Papmochani Ekadashi katha.

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