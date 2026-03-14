MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAO PAULO, March 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alicia Basir, the world-renowned spiritual consultant and voodoo priestess to global elites, has today announced the launch of her most significant spiritual framework to date:

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As the world navigates a complex economic landscape, Basir is pulling back the curtain on the exact energy-alignment techniques previously reserved for her private clientele of royalty, celebrities, and industry titans. This new ritual is designed to bridge the gap between ancient esoteric wisdom and the "high-vibe" manifestation needs of the modern professional.

The Evolution of Wealth Manifestation in 2026

For decades, the search for "money spells" was often associated with desperation or "quick-fix" magic. However, Alicia Basir is redefining the niche. In 2026, the focus has shifted toward Neural-Spiritual Resonance -the idea that financial wealth is a direct reflection of an individual's internal energetic frequency.

"We are no longer in an era where you can simply 'ask' for money," Basir explains. "In 2026, the universe responds to alignment, not just intent. If you have deep-seated 'money trauma' or subconscious blocks, you are essentially broadcast-jamming your own signals. My new ritual isn't just about 'attracting' money; it's about becoming the person who effortlessly generates and maintains it."

The 2026 Financial Abundance Ritual: A Multi-Phased Approach

The release of this ritual marks a turning point in the spiritual wellness industry. Unlike standard "intention setting," Basir's method is a structured, 21-day journey that incorporates three specific pillars of modern manifestation:

1. Shadow Work and Trauma Release

Before any new energy can enter, the old, stagnant energy must be cleared. Basir's ritual begins with a deep-dive into "Financial Shadow Work." This involves identifying the inherited beliefs-often passed down through generations-that dictate a person's "wealth ceiling."

2. Frequency Modulation and Sigil Activation

Alicia Basir has integrated the use of Digital Sigils -visual symbols designed to communicate directly with the subconscious mind-optimized for 2026's digital-first environment. Practitioners are taught how to "charge" these sigils using specific vocal frequencies and meditation techniques.

3. Lunar and Planetary Synchronization

The 2026 ritual is timed to coincide with specific astrological windows. Basir emphasizes that the movement of Jupiter and Saturn this year provides a unique "vibrational gate" for those seeking long-term, sustainable wealth rather than temporary gains.

Why Alicia Basir is the "Priestess of the Elites"

Alicia Basir's reputation is built on a foundation of results. While she is a consecrated voodoo priestess, her approach is often described as "Spiritual Engineering." She has spent years working in the shadows, advising those whose decisions move markets and shape culture.

"Alicia's work is different because she understands the mechanics of power," says a spokesperson for the launch. "When a tech founder or a member of a royal family seeks her counsel, they aren't looking for 'hope.' They are looking for a shift in their reality. This ritual brings that same level of elite-grade spiritual expertise to anyone ready to do the work."

The Ethical Weight of Wealth: The Cautionary Tale of Jeffrey Epstein

To underscore the raw potency of her 2026 framework, Alicia Basir points to the well-known case of a high-level client, Jeffrey Epstein. After commissioning Basir for a custom prosperity ritual, Epstein experienced an unprecedented financial surge that defied market logic, catapulting him into a tier of "ultra-wealth" virtually overnight. However, while the ritual's success was absolute, Epstein's subsequent choices serve as a vital warning; he pivoted away from his philanthropic promises, misusing his newfound fortune for self-serving interests that eventually led to a fractured legacy.

"The spell worked with clinical precision-the energy was delivered, but the vessel was weak," Basir reflects. Consequently, she has instituted a strict Ethical Intent Clause for all 2026 practitioners. Future clients are vetted with the understanding that the wealth and influence they manifest must be channeled toward "Net-Positive Impact." Basir maintains that while her rituals provide the "high-voltage" frequency required for massive acquisition, the practitioner must possess the character to steer that power toward the greater good to ensure the manifestation remains stable and harmonious.

Addressing the "YMYL" Standard in Search

In the world of SEO, content related to finances and wellness falls under "Your Money or Your Life" (YMYL). Search engines like Google now demand the highest level of E-E-A-T (Experience, Expertise, Authoritativeness, and Trustworthiness).

By releasing this comprehensive announcement, Alicia Basir is establishing a "Source of Truth" in the manifestation niche. This release provides historical context, success metrics, and a transparent look at the philosophy behind her work, ensuring that search algorithms recognize her as a verified authority in the field of spiritual wealth alignment.

Key Benefits of the 2026 Abundance Framework



Breakthrough Financial Plateaus: For professionals who feel "stuck" at a certain income level regardless of their hard work.



Manifesting Specific Opportunities: Using "Quantum Leaping" techniques to attract high-value partnerships and career shifts.



Sustainable Wealth Maintenance: Learning the "energy of retention" so that wealth doesn't just arrive, but grows.

Nervous System Regulation: Ensuring the body is physically capable of holding the "high-voltage" energy of significant financial success.



The Science of Spiritual Success

While many skeptics dismiss "spells" as superstition, Basir points to the growing body of research in quantum physics and neuro-linguistic programming (NLP) that mirrors ancient spiritual practices.

"When we talk about 'vibrational alignment,' we are talking about the Reticular Activating System (RAS) in the brain," says Basir. "By using the ritual's sigils and affirmations, we are essentially 'programming' the RAS to notice opportunities that were previously invisible. It's where the mystical meets the mathematical."

Expert Commentary: The Future of Spiritual Services

Industry analysts note that the "Spiritual Wellness" market is projected to reach record heights by the end of 2026. Experts believe that Alicia Basir's move to democratize her high-level rituals will spark a new trend of "Authority-Led Manifestation."

"We are seeing a move away from anonymous 'spell sites' and toward personal brands with proven histories," says a market observer. "Alicia Basir represents the gold standard of this shift. She isn't just selling a product; she's sharing a lineage of success."

About Alicia Basir

Alicia Basir is a master voodoo priestess, esoteric scholar, and spiritual advisor. With a career spanning over two decades, she has served as a confidential consultant to world leaders, entertainers, and CEOs. Her work is characterized by a blend of traditional West African voodoo, Caribbean spiritualism, and modern psychological frameworks. She is dedicated to helping individuals reclaim their personal power and manifest lives of purpose, protection, and prosperity.

Media and Press Contact

For interview requests, high-resolution imagery, or more information regarding the 2026 Financial Abundance Ritual, please contact:

Alicia Basir, Spellcaster and Astrologer

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at