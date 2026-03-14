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MEDIA ALERT Jimenez Sisters Ranch Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting -- Frangipani Estate Winery, Temecula, CA
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting: Jimenez Sisters Ranch
WHAT:
Community leaders, small business advocates, and local partners will gather to celebrate the grand opening of Jimenez Sisters Ranch, a new family-owned boutique and gathering space located at Frangipani Estate Winery. The event highlights the entrepreneurial journey of the Jimenez family and the role of the community and economic development organizations in supporting small business growth across California.
WHO:
Jimenez Sisters Ranch founders and family
Jackie Scott, Inland Empire Women's Business Center
Jasmine Gudino, Coachella Valley Women's Business Center
Clair Whitmer, Deputy Director, California Office of the Small Business Advocate (CalOSBA)
Representative from the Office of Assemblywoman Kate Sanchez
Regional small business partners and community supporters
WHEN:
Saturday | Community celebration: 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM
Ribbon Cutting Ceremony: 1:00 PM – 1:30 PM
WHERE:
Frangipani Estate Winery 39750 De Portola Rd, Temecula, CA 92592
WHY:
The ribbon cutting marks the launch of a family-run business's first brick-and-mortar store. Learn more at .
MEDIA OPPORTUNITIES:
Ribbon cutting ceremony and photo opportunities
Interviews with the Jimenez family and supporting organizations
Visuals of the boutique opening and community celebration.
MEDIA CONTACT:
L.A. Plax
... / +1 (773) 742-5593 / Staged Right
WHAT:
Community leaders, small business advocates, and local partners will gather to celebrate the grand opening of Jimenez Sisters Ranch, a new family-owned boutique and gathering space located at Frangipani Estate Winery. The event highlights the entrepreneurial journey of the Jimenez family and the role of the community and economic development organizations in supporting small business growth across California.
WHO:
Jimenez Sisters Ranch founders and family
Jackie Scott, Inland Empire Women's Business Center
Jasmine Gudino, Coachella Valley Women's Business Center
Clair Whitmer, Deputy Director, California Office of the Small Business Advocate (CalOSBA)
Representative from the Office of Assemblywoman Kate Sanchez
Regional small business partners and community supporters
WHEN:
Saturday | Community celebration: 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM
Ribbon Cutting Ceremony: 1:00 PM – 1:30 PM
WHERE:
Frangipani Estate Winery 39750 De Portola Rd, Temecula, CA 92592
WHY:
The ribbon cutting marks the launch of a family-run business's first brick-and-mortar store. Learn more at .
MEDIA OPPORTUNITIES:
Ribbon cutting ceremony and photo opportunities
Interviews with the Jimenez family and supporting organizations
Visuals of the boutique opening and community celebration.
MEDIA CONTACT:
L.A. Plax
... / +1 (773) 742-5593 / Staged Right
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