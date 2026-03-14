Jnanpith Winner Vairamuthu Calls For Tamil Representation On Panel

Poet-Lyricist R Vairamuthu expressed hopes for more Tamil representation in the Jnanpith committee after being conferred with the 60th Jnanpith Award 2025. Speaking to ANI here, the poet-lyricist pointed out the lack of Tamil representation in the Jnanpith committee, hoping that attention is paid to make improvements. He further advised young writers to write with passion, without the expectations of recognition. "There is no Tamil representative in the Jnanpith committee, and I hope that soon a Tamil representative will be included. There is no need for recognition to validate the writings of lyricists and poets. No writer writes with the hope of winning a Nobel Prize. My advice to young writers is simple: just write. Recognition will come on its own," Vairamuthu said.

Concerns over Sahitya Akademi's Independence

He further accused the Union government of taking control of the Sahitya Akademi and urged it to restore it as an independent institution, fearing that the "freedom of the awards given by the Sahitya Akademi may also disappear". "The Sahitya Akademi was independent until now, but the Union government has taken it into its hands. What we fear is that its independence is gone, and with that, the freedom of the awards given by the Sahitya Akademi may also disappear. So I appeal to the Union government to restore the Akademi as an independent institution," Vairamuthu said.

About Vairamuthu and the Jnanpith Award

Vairamuthu is a popular lyricist who has been honoured with a Padma Shri, a Padma Bhushan, a Sahitya Akademi Award and now the Jnanpith Award for his abundant literary output. The Jnanpith Award symbolises the comprehensive vision of Indian literature and national integrity. On this occasion, a citation, a bronze replica of Vagdevi and an amount of Rs 11 Lacs are presented to the Jnanpith Laureate. From 1965 to 2018, nearly 59 eminent writers have received the award in 53 years. (ANI)

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