Russia Claims Nearly 300 Ukrainian Drones Targeted Multiple Regions

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The ministry said this in a statement posted on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

The ministry said its air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 280 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles between 11:00 and 21:00 Moscow time.

According to the report, the drones were allegedly shot down over the Bryansk, Kaluga, Belgorod, Tver, Smolensk, Kursk, Krasnodar, and Moscow regions.

SSU strikes one of largest oil hubs in southern Russia in Tikhoretsk, source says

The ministry also claimed that 47 drones were heading toward Moscow.

Earlier, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces confirmed strikes on the Afipsky oil refinery and infrastructure at the Port Kavkaz facility in the Russian Federation.

Illustrative photo: Mykhailo Fedorov / Telegram