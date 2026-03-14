MENAFN - Costa Rica News) The post The Fogón Futuro Festival Brings Together Producers, Chefs, and Universities Today and Tomorrow at La Libertad Park appeared first on The Costa Rica News.

The Fogón Futuro Festival is taking place today and tomorrow at La Libertad Park, bringing together agricultural producers, universities, and chefs.

The event centers on the country's culinary richness and food biodiversity.

The initiative seeks to explore Costa Rican cuisine through the lens of biodiversity, local knowledge, and culinary innovation.

The program includes tastings, talks, workshops, culinary experiences, concerts, and activities for the whole family.

One of the festival's focal points is a space dedicated to producers, developed in partnership with the National Production Council.

Farmers from various regions showcase unconventional seasonal products drawn from the country's culinary biodiversity.

Using these ingredients, five universities prepare tasting dishes to help the public explore new ways of cooking local produce.

The event also features interactive culinar experiences developed in collaboration with Mayca Food Services.

Experts and chefs conduct cooking demonstrations and discussions on the use of local ingredients.

The goal is to promote a more mindful cuisine that is connected to the regions and their products.

The festival also aims to strengthen the relationship between gastronomy, culture, agricultural production, and tourism.

La Libertad Park serves as a meeting place to connect sectors and create opportunities for communities.

The program is designed for all ages and aims to introduce the public to the ingredients and culinary traditions of Costa Rican cuisine.

Through this event, the organization is promoting a vision that recognizes gastronomy as a living cultural heritage and as part of the country's sustainable development.

The post The Fogón Futuro Festival Brings Together Producers, Chefs, and Universities Today and Tomorrow at La Libertad Park appeared first on The Costa Rica News.