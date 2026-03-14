Sunday, March 15, 2026

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) CANADA, March 14 - Note: All times local and subject to change

Oslo, Norway

10:00 a.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the Prime Minister of Norway, Jonas Gahr Støre, the Prime Minister of Denmark, Mette Frederiksen, the Prime Minister of Finland, Petteri Orpo, the Prime Minister of Iceland, Kristrún Frostadóttir, and the Prime Minister of Sweden, Ulf Kristersson, as part of the Canada-Nordic Summit.

Note for media:

11:30 a.m. The Prime Minister will participate in a joint media availability with Nordic leaders.

Note for media:

12:30 p.m. The Prime Minister will participate in a working luncheon as part of the Canada-Nordic Summit.

Closed to media

3:45 p.m. The Prime Minister will depart for London, United Kingdom.

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London, United Kingdom

5:15 p.m. The Prime Minister will arrive in London, United Kingdom.

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