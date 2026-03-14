India, Lithuania Review Bilateral Relations, Focus On Trade, Tech

Bilateral Consultations and Key Focus Areas

India and Lithuania held the 10th round of Foreign Office Consultations in Vilnius on Friday. Both sides reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral ties across political, trade and economic cooperation. The two countries emphasised deepening of ties in areas such as trade and investment, as per an official statement by the Ministry of External Affairs.

The MEA noted that the Indian side was led by Sibi George, Secretary (West), Ministry of External Affairs. The Lithuanian side was led by Vidmantas Verbickas, Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania. "Both sides reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations including political, trade and economic cooperation, cultural ties and people-to-people connections. Emphasis was laid on furthering relations in sectors such as trade and investments and high-technology including laser. The two sides also discussed India-EU relations and exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest", the statement said.

High-Level Engagements and Diaspora Outreach

As per the statement, during the visit, Secretary Sibi George also called on Foreign Minister of Lithuania, Kestutis Budrys. He also interacted with Laimonas Talat-Kelpsa, Political Director (Foreign Secretary), Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania; Kestutis Kudzmanas, Chief Foreign Policy Advisor to the Prime Minister of Lithuania; Algis Latakas, CEO, Klaipeda Port; and Linas Kojala, CEO, Centre for Geopolitical and Security Studies (GSSC). Secretary also interacted with the Indian diaspora in Lithuania and urged them to continue to contribute to Amrit Kaal journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047. He inaugurated AYUSH Information Cell and One District One Product (ODOP) Lounge in the new premises of the Embassy, the statement highlighted.

Future Engagements

It further noted that it was agreed to hold the next round of Foreign Office Consultations at mutually convenient dates in New Delhi. (ANI)

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