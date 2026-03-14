35 Successful UPSC Candidates From SPIPA Meet Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel

Candidates who successfully cleared the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination 2025 after receiving training at the state-run Sardar Patel Institute of Public Administration (SPIPA) met Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar on Saturday.

A total of 35 successful candidates from SPIPA paid a courtesy visit to the Chief Minister, who interacted with them and encouraged them to treat the opportunity of serving as senior officers as a chance to serve the underprivileged, marginalised, and common citizens with empathy and dedication, a release said.

During the interaction, the Chief Minister urged the young achievers to work towards strengthening harmony between the government and the people and to prioritise service to the nation through their roles in public administration. He congratulated the candidates on their success in one of the country's most competitive examinations and wished them a bright career ahead.

About SPIPA and its Legacy of Success

To increase the representation of youth from Gujarat in the country's civil services, the Gujarat government established the UPSC Civil Services Study Centre at SPIPA in Ahmedabad in 1992. The centre provides free coaching for the preliminary examination, main examination, and personality test stages of the UPSC Civil Services examination.

In the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2025 conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), a total of 35 candidates trained at SPIPA were selected for All India Services and Central Civil Services. Since its inception in 1992, a total of 348 candidates trained at SPIPA in Ahmedabad have secured final selection in the UPSC Civil Services examination over the past 34 years and have joined various cadres such as the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and Indian Revenue Service (IRS).

Comprehensive Training and Support System

SPIPA provides comprehensive training for the UPSC Civil Services preliminary and main examinations through regular lectures, group discussions, and mock tests. For the personality test stage, candidates receive intensive training through lectures, group discussions, one-on-one interview sessions, and mock interviews.

The institute's library is equipped with a wide range of books, magazines, and newspapers essential for UPSC preparation. Candidates also have access to a modern reading hall for study. Additionally, hostel facilities are provided to trainees, subject to institutional rules and availability. The institute also offers free Wi-Fi facilities to help candidates access online resources for their preparation.

Government Incentives and Positive Outcomes

The Gujarat government also provides financial incentives to candidates undergoing UPSC Civil Services coaching at SPIPA. Candidates enrolled in the preliminary examination training programme receive a monthly incentive of ₹2,000 for up to seven months. Candidates who clear the preliminary examination receive financial assistance of ₹25,000 for male candidates and ₹30,000 for female candidates. Similar incentives are provided to candidates who clear the main examination.

Candidates from Gujarat who secure final selection in the UPSC Civil Services examination receive ₹51,000 (male) and ₹61,000 (female) as incentive assistance. Non-domicile candidates receive ₹21,000 (male) and ₹31,000 (female). Due to these advanced facilities and support systems, the number of successful candidates trained at SPIPA has steadily increased over the years. The state-run institute has also achieved results comparable to private coaching institutions that provide training for competitive examinations like the UPSC Civil Service, the release said. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)