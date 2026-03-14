Russian Attacks On Dnipropetrovsk Region Leave Nine Civilians Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Telegram by Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council Mykola Lukashuk.

He said that in the Nikopol district, seven people were injured as a result of drone and artillery strikes in the town Nikopol and the Myrove community.

According to Lukashuk, the enemy also struck the communities of Marhanets, Pokrovske, and Chervonohryhorivka.

“Fires broke out, and enterprises, a hospital, a school, two pharmacies, two administrative buildings, a store, seven apartment buildings, five private houses, an outbuilding, a post office, vehicles, solar panels, and power lines were damaged,” he wrote.

The regional head added that in the Synelnykove district, the enemy attacked the town of Synelnykove as well as the Mezhova and Raivka communities with unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). Fires broke out there as well, and two civilians were injured, while three cars were damaged.

In addition, UAVs struck the Kryvyi Rih district, targeting the Hrushivka community, Lukashuk said.

Russians drop four glide bombs on: 13 injured, one killed

Earlier, it was reported that Russian forces attacked four districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 10 times overnight using drones and artillery.