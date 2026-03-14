Belgium's PM Calls For EU To Negotiate With Russia For Peace In Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to AF, Ukrinform reports.

“Since we are not capable of threatening Vladimir Putin by sending weapons to Ukraine, and we cannot choke him economically without the support of the US, there is only one method left: making a deal,” De Wever said.

He added that bringing Russia to its knees is possible only with“100% support from the U.S.”

However, he noted that, in his view, the U.S. is not fully on Ukraine's side, sometimes appearing“closer to Putin.”

“Without a mandate to go and negotiate in Moscow, we are not at the negotiating table where the Americans will push Ukraine to accept a deal. And I can already say that it will be a bad agreement for us,” he said.

Earlier, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas stated that the bloc must first agree on what to demand from Russia before directly approaching Putin.

Zelensky: Timing of next round of peacedepends on Americans

As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that due to recent developments around Iran, the trilateral talks between Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia, which had been planned for this week, were postponed at the request of the American side.

Photo: Bart De Wever/X