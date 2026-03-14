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Injury Toll In Zaporizhzhia Rises To 18, Including Two Minors

Injury Toll In Zaporizhzhia Rises To 18, Including Two Minors


2026-03-14 03:05:00
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by Head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, according to Ukrinform.

“Already 18 people have been injured, including two children. The number of casualties from the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia is increasing. People have fractures, shrapnel wounds, contusions, and open injuries,” the message reads.

Fedorov added that medical assistance was needed for a 17-year-old boy with shrapnel injuries, who is in serious condition, and a 15-year-old girl experiencing an acute stress reaction.

Read also: Death toll in Russian attack on Kyiv region rises to five, 22 injured

Earlier reports indicated one death and 13 injured as a result of the Russian attack on the city. Property damage has been reported by 102 people.

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