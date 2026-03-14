Fire Breaks Out At Construction Site In Abu Dhabi's Al Mushrif Authorities On Scene
- By: Khaleej Times Staff
Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority and Police are responding to a fire that broke out on Saturday evening. The fire broke out in a construction site containing building material in the Al Mushrif area.
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Authorities urged the public to obtain information from official sources only and to avoid spreading rumours or unverified information.ALSO READ
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