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Fire Breaks Out At Construction Site In Abu Dhabi's Al Mushrif Authorities On Scene

Fire Breaks Out At Construction Site In Abu Dhabi's Al Mushrif Authorities On Scene


2026-03-14 02:13:15
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

The site contains building material, Abu Dhabi authorities said
    By: Khaleej Times Staff

    Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority and Police are responding to a fire that broke out on Saturday evening. The fire broke out in a construction site containing building material in the Al Mushrif area.

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    Authorities urged the public to obtain information from official sources only and to avoid spreading rumours or unverified information.

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Khaleej Times

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