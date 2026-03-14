(JAF): 85 Iranian Missiles And Drones Targeted Jordanian Territory In The Second Week Of The War
Armed Forces: Royal Jordanian Air Force Intercepted 79 Missiles and Drones, While 5 Drones and One Missile Fell Inside the Kingdom
The Military Media Directorate clarified that 79 missiles and drones were intercepted by the Royal Jordanian Air Force, while defenses were unable to intercept 5 drones and one missile, leading to their fall within Jordanian territory. The Armed Forces reaffirmed their ongoing commitment to defending the nation and protecting it from any aggression, harnessing all efforts and maximum energy to maintain the Kingdom's security and the safety of its citizens.
In a related context, the spokesperson for the Public Security Directorate stated that police and Civil Defense teams handled 93 reports involving falling objects and shrapnel across most governorates during the past week. He noted that Civil Defense personnel treated nine injuries resulting from these events; all were transported for medical care in moderate condition and have since been discharged from the hospital.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment