(JAF): 85 Iranian Missiles And Drones Targeted Jordanian Territory In The Second Week Of The War

MENAFN - Amman Net) The Jordan Armed Forces (JAF) and the Public Security Directorate issued a joint statement on Saturday detailing the latest developments and figures regarding the impact of the regional war on the Kingdom during its second week. The Military Media Directorate of the Jordan Armed Forces reported that 85 missiles and drones were launched directly from Iran toward Jordanian territory, targeting vital sites.

Armed Forces: Royal Jordanian Air Force Intercepted 79 Missiles and Drones, While 5 Drones and One Missile Fell Inside the Kingdom

The Military Media Directorate clarified that 79 missiles and drones were intercepted by the Royal Jordanian Air Force, while defenses were unable to intercept 5 drones and one missile, leading to their fall within Jordanian territory. The Armed Forces reaffirmed their ongoing commitment to defending the nation and protecting it from any aggression, harnessing all efforts and maximum energy to maintain the Kingdom's security and the safety of its citizens.

In a related context, the spokesperson for the Public Security Directorate stated that police and Civil Defense teams handled 93 reports involving falling objects and shrapnel across most governorates during the past week. He noted that Civil Defense personnel treated nine injuries resulting from these events; all were transported for medical care in moderate condition and have since been discharged from the hospital.