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Death Toll From Israeli Strikes On South Lebanon's Nabatieh Rises To Seven


2026-03-14 02:02:10
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Death toll from Israeli airstrikes on the city of Nabatieh in southern Lebanon has risen to seven, after a young man succumbed to his wounds sustained in an airstrike that targeted a house last night to Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA), shortly after midnight, Israeli warplanes destroyed a residential and commercial building on the main road between the towns of Jebchit and Abba.A residential building in the Toul area of ​​Nabatieh was also targeted in an airstrike. This morning, the Israeli army launched a heavy and concentrated artillery bombardment of the towns of Arnoun and Yahmar al-Shaqif night, the Israeli army targeted Bint Jbeil, Ainatha, Aitaroun, and the outskirts of Maroun al-Ras clashes also erupted between Lebanese and Israeli forces along the Maroun al-Ras, Bint Jbeil, and Aita al-Shaab axis, and Wadi al-Hujeir was subjected to artillery shelling Israeli raid hours earlier killed 12 Lebanese health workers, including doctors, paramedics and nurses, who were working at a health care center in the town of Burj Qalawiya in southern Lebanon.

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Gulf Times

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