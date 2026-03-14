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Death Toll From Israeli Strikes On South Lebanon's Nabatieh Rises To Seven
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Death toll from Israeli airstrikes on the city of Nabatieh in southern Lebanon has risen to seven, after a young man succumbed to his wounds sustained in an airstrike that targeted a house last night to Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA), shortly after midnight, Israeli warplanes destroyed a residential and commercial building on the main road between the towns of Jebchit and Abba.A residential building in the Toul area of Nabatieh was also targeted in an airstrike. This morning, the Israeli army launched a heavy and concentrated artillery bombardment of the towns of Arnoun and Yahmar al-Shaqif night, the Israeli army targeted Bint Jbeil, Ainatha, Aitaroun, and the outskirts of Maroun al-Ras clashes also erupted between Lebanese and Israeli forces along the Maroun al-Ras, Bint Jbeil, and Aita al-Shaab axis, and Wadi al-Hujeir was subjected to artillery shelling Israeli raid hours earlier killed 12 Lebanese health workers, including doctors, paramedics and nurses, who were working at a health care center in the town of Burj Qalawiya in southern Lebanon.
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