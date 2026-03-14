BJP Plans To Contest All Seats In Tripura Tribal Council Polls: CM Saha

MENAFN - IANS) Agartala, March 14 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) aims to contest all 28 seats in the upcoming elections to the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), while maintaining its approach of alliance politics.

Addressing a public rally at Dhumachhara in Dhalai district, Saha said the BJP believes in working with alliance partners but also seeks to strengthen its own presence in the council polls.

“The BJP does not deny alliance partners. Whether we can meet all their expectations will depend on us. We follow the principle of alliance politics because we do not want to leave anyone out. But our target is 28 seats,” the Chief Minister said.

During the event, Saha welcomed 587 voters from 147 families who joined the BJP.

“Today is truly a happy day for us. A total of 587 voters from 147 families are joining the BJP here. I welcome them on behalf of the party. You have taken the right decision at the right time,” he said.

Saha said development of the country and the state is not possible without the BJP.

“The strength of this area and the mandal will increase through you. At the same time, you will become partners of PM Modi in building a 'New India' and a 'New Tripura',” he said.

The Chief Minister also criticised the current administration of the TTAADC, alleging that earlier governments had only expressed sympathy for tribal communities but failed to ensure development.

Referring to the present administration in the council, Saha alleged that corruption and irregularities were taking place.

He said both the state government and the Central government led by PM Modi are committed to transparent governance.

“Our Prime Minister has clearly stated that he will neither indulge in corruption nor allow others to do so. He has taken the role of a watchman. Under such leadership, the governments at the Centre and in Tripura are working with transparency,” he said.

Saha added that BJP-led governments are currently in power in around 20–21 states across the country and that people understand progress is not possible without the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Chief Minister also said the law and order situation in Tripura has improved significantly compared to the past.

“Earlier, people witnessed politics of hooliganism in the state. Today, according to statistics, Tripura ranks third from the bottom among the 28 states in terms of crime. Over the last 20 years, crime in the state has declined by about 8.2 per cent,” he said.

He added that Tripura now commands greater respect nationally due to improvements in governance and development indicators.

“Tripura holds the second-highest position among northeastern states in terms of GSDP and per capita income. NITI Aayog has also declared Tripura a front-runner state,” he said.

Saha further alleged that some political groups were attempting to create communal divisions through slogans like“Thansa Thansa”.

“Politics is being done in the name of chaos. But for us, 'Thansa' means everyone together - different castes, janajatis (tribals) and minorities. Together we want to build a beautiful Tripura,” he said.

He added that the BJP government is working with the vision of“Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas” as guided by PM Modi.

“No one can progress alone. Development is possible only when everyone moves forward together,” he said.