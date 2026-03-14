Trump Damaging Trust In US Institutions: Former New Jersey Governor

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, March 14 (IANS) Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie has warned that actions by President Donald Trump's administration are eroding trust in American institutions, arguing that the politicisation of the Justice Department could have lasting consequences for the country's legal system.

Speaking on the podcast 'The Fifth Column', Christie said the most troubling aspect of the current political climate is the damage being done to institutions that underpin the US democratic system.

“What he's done with this Justice Department is the single most destructive thing about this administration. I don't think it's even close,” Christie said.

Christie, who served two terms as Governor of New Jersey and later ran for the Republican Presidential nomination, said the growing perception that prosecutions are politically driven could severely undermine public confidence in the rule of law.

“Once you have put in the public's mind that the party of a prosecutor determines how they make their decisions versus the facts, how do you fix that?” he said.

According to Christie, restoring credibility to the justice system would take significant time and political effort.

“If you have any hope of restoring the Justice Department, it would take two terms to get that done,” he said.

Christie also said the impact of the current environment is already being felt in the courtroom, where judges are becoming increasingly sceptical of government claims.

“Judges are not accepting on face value assertions of facts by the government because of what this Justice Department has done,” he said.

The former Governor further criticised the political dynamics within the Republican Party, saying many lawmakers support Trump publicly because they fear political retaliation.

“It's not as much about Trump,” Christie said.“It's about their fear of Trump. And their fear of Trump is not personal. It's political.”

He said many Republican leaders worry that opposing the President could lead to primary challenges backed by Trump, potentially ending their political careers.

“They don't want a primary where Trump goes and endorses somebody else, and they lose their job,” he said.“That's what it's all about.”

Despite his criticism, Christie said he has not yet reached the point where he would leave the Republican Party, although he acknowledged that the party has changed significantly in recent years.

“I'm not prepared to do that yet,” he said when asked whether he might abandon the party.

Christie argued that the party has increasingly become centred around loyalty to Trump rather than consistent political principles.

“There are no principles left in my party,” he said.“The only principle is Trump.”

Christie once chaired Trump's presidential transition team in 2016 but later emerged as one of the most outspoken Republican critics of the President. He said the current political moment reflects a broader transformation within the party and the country's political system.

Trump remains the dominant figure in Republican politics, reshaping the party around his populist message and personal brand. Christie suggested that the political landscape could change once Trump eventually leaves the stage.

“Donald Trump has to leave, and he will leave,” Christie said, adding that the transition period could significantly reshape American politics.