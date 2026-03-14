BRT Route Between Amman, Salt Launched

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Salt, March 14 (Petra) – The Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) route (107) between Amman and Salt was inaugurated on Saturday during a ceremony attended by Minister of Public Works and Housing Maher Abu Al-Saman, Transport Minister Nidal Al-Qatamin, Greater Amman Municipality (GAM) Mayor Yousef Shawarbeh, and Salt Mayor Ali Batayneh.The new route is part of GAM's plan to provide a modern, safe, and organized public transport system to ease traffic congestion and reduce the number of cars on roads between Amman and Salt through enhanced connectivity between Amman and governorates with an advanced transport network.The 22.5-kilometer route, which connects the Sweileh station to Al-Balqa Applied University, will be operated by eight modern buses on a fixed schedule. A bus will run every 20 minutes, with daily 80 trips, ensuring non-stop service for students, employees, and visitors without delay.The route allows travel from Salt to any station in Amman via Sweileh for JD0.65, and JD1 from Salt to other governorates.BRT buses, which operate on a smart trip planning system, offer free Wi-Fi throughout the trip, an electronic payment system and surveillance cameras, and are accessible for the elderly and people with mobility impairments. They also feature air conditioning and state-of-the-art safety equipment to ensure passenger comfort.The BRT also offers free transport for people over 65 years of age.