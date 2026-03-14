Low-Pressure System To Affect Kingdom Sunday, Meteorology Department

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 14 (Petra) – Jordan is experiencing unstable weather conditions on Saturday with varying intensities of rainfall coupled with active winds, and will be affected on Sunday by a cold and humid air mass and low-pressure system, according to the Meteorological Department.Unstable weather conditions will continue Saturday, with relatively cold and partly to cloudy skies, and occasional showers in various areas. Showers are expected to be heavy sometimes in the north, central, and eastern parts, and may be accompanied by thunder and hail, Director of the department Raed Al Khattab told Petra.The winds will be southwesterly fresh, with occasional strong gusts of up to 50 kilometers per hour in some areas, with dust storms, especially in desert regions, he said.The weather will remain cold and partly cloudy to cloudy at night, with a chance of scattered showers, particularly in northern and central parts, he said.In the Gulf of Aqaba, it will be relatively warm and partly cloudy during the day, with possible isolated showers, southerly moderate to brisk winds, and choppy seas.Khattab warned of flash floods in valleys and low-lying areas in the north and center of the Kingdom and parts of the eastern regions, ias well as thunderstorms, hail, strong winds, especially in the south, and reduced visibility due to dust in desert areas with no rainfall.Temperatures will further drop tomorrow with cold and partly to mostly cloudy conditions, and rain is expected in the north and central regions of the Kingdom, as well as parts of the southwestern and northeastern regions. Downpours at times are forecast in the morning in the northern and central regions, and winds will be westerly brisk, with occasional strong gusts, said Khattab.