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Possible Deliberate Act: Deadly Bus Fire in Switzerland Leaves Six Dead
(MENAFN) Six people lost their lives and five others were injured after a devastating fire broke out on a bus in western Switzerland, with authorities examining the possibility that the blaze was intentionally started, according to reports citing local police.
The incident occurred Tuesday in the town of Kerzers when flames suddenly engulfed a regional postal bus, ultimately destroying the vehicle entirely.
Law enforcement officials indicated that investigators are looking into whether the fire may have been intentionally caused by someone aboard the bus.
“At this stage, we have elements suggesting a deliberate act by a person who was inside the bus,” Frederic Papaux, a spokesperson for Fribourg police, said.
Authorities also said they received information suggesting that an individual may have poured petrol over themselves before igniting it, though officials emphasized that this claim has not yet been verified.
Reports also referenced footage recorded at the scene, in which an injured individual allegedly described the incident by saying: “A man set himself on fire. He poured gasoline over himself and then lit himself.”
Emergency responders, including ambulances and rescue helicopters, rushed multiple victims with critical injuries to nearby hospitals, while several others received medical care at the location of the incident.
Officials confirmed that the bus involved in the fire belonged to PostBus, a regional transportation service connected to the country’s national postal network.
Authorities have not yet released the identities of those who died, and investigators said the exact circumstances surrounding the blaze are still being examined. Police also declined to state whether the incident could be related to terrorism, explaining that it remains too early in the investigation to determine a motive.
The incident occurred Tuesday in the town of Kerzers when flames suddenly engulfed a regional postal bus, ultimately destroying the vehicle entirely.
Law enforcement officials indicated that investigators are looking into whether the fire may have been intentionally caused by someone aboard the bus.
“At this stage, we have elements suggesting a deliberate act by a person who was inside the bus,” Frederic Papaux, a spokesperson for Fribourg police, said.
Authorities also said they received information suggesting that an individual may have poured petrol over themselves before igniting it, though officials emphasized that this claim has not yet been verified.
Reports also referenced footage recorded at the scene, in which an injured individual allegedly described the incident by saying: “A man set himself on fire. He poured gasoline over himself and then lit himself.”
Emergency responders, including ambulances and rescue helicopters, rushed multiple victims with critical injuries to nearby hospitals, while several others received medical care at the location of the incident.
Officials confirmed that the bus involved in the fire belonged to PostBus, a regional transportation service connected to the country’s national postal network.
Authorities have not yet released the identities of those who died, and investigators said the exact circumstances surrounding the blaze are still being examined. Police also declined to state whether the incident could be related to terrorism, explaining that it remains too early in the investigation to determine a motive.
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