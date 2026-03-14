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India Softens Investment Restrictions for Neighboring Countries
(MENAFN) India has reportedly decided to soften certain rules governing foreign investment from neighboring nations, including China, according to reports.
The decision was approved during a federal cabinet meeting led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, as stated in reports discussing the policy change.
The earlier framework, introduced in 2020, required companies with shareholders from countries sharing a land border with India to obtain approval from the central government before making investments. The measure was widely viewed as targeting Chinese firms.
Adjusting these requirements represents a significant shift in India’s foreign direct investment policy after nearly six years, according to reports.
Under the updated approach, the government aims to simplify business operations in the country, encourage inflows of capital, improve access to advanced technologies, and strengthen the participation of Indian companies in international supply chains, according to reports.
The policy revision is also expected to support domestic manufacturing, particularly in sectors such as electronic components, capital equipment, and solar cell production.
The decision was approved during a federal cabinet meeting led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, as stated in reports discussing the policy change.
The earlier framework, introduced in 2020, required companies with shareholders from countries sharing a land border with India to obtain approval from the central government before making investments. The measure was widely viewed as targeting Chinese firms.
Adjusting these requirements represents a significant shift in India’s foreign direct investment policy after nearly six years, according to reports.
Under the updated approach, the government aims to simplify business operations in the country, encourage inflows of capital, improve access to advanced technologies, and strengthen the participation of Indian companies in international supply chains, according to reports.
The policy revision is also expected to support domestic manufacturing, particularly in sectors such as electronic components, capital equipment, and solar cell production.
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