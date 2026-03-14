Flight Rules: Don't Pack That Temple 'Prasad' Coconut, You Could Be Deplaned!

Before you travel by flight, you need to know a few things. Airlines don't allow you to carry everything. There's a luggage limit for each person. Plus, there are strict rules for items like liquids, sharp objects and some things you wouldn't expect.

We often bring back coconuts from temples as 'prasad'. But if you're flying, you can't carry it with you. We might think it's harmless, but airlines have put it on their list of most dangerous items.According to airlines, dry coconut, or copra, is extremely dangerous. It catches fire very easily because of its high oil content. Airlines worry it could ignite if it gets too hot inside the aircraft.Airlines don't allow dry coconut in check-in baggage. In fact, you can't carry it in your hand baggage or your check-in luggage. It doesn't matter if it's a fresh coconut or a dry one-it's not allowed.Some airlines, like SpiceJet, do allow you to carry coconut, but not the whole dry kind. You can carry small, cut pieces if they are packed properly. You can put these cut coconut pieces in your check-in luggage.The plane's luggage area doesn't have great ventilation. The heat that dry coconuts give off can easily start a fire. Once a fire breaks out at high altitude, it's extremely difficult to control with limited resources on board.You can't carry tender coconut water in your cabin baggage either. Airlines simply don't allow it. This is because safety rules stop passengers from carrying liquids above a specific limit.

If you try to carry a coconut on a flight, the airport security staff will take it away during the luggage check. Depending on customs rules, you could also get a warning or even a fine.

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You can carry water bottles or cold drinks if they are within the allowed limit. However, cooked food like biryani is not allowed. Airlines also don't permit spongy cakes, sweets, bakery items, raw fish or meat, pickles, and any kind of powdered or whole spices.