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Switzerland Temporarily Shuts Embassy in Iran
(MENAFN) Switzerland has temporarily closed its embassy in Tehran and evacuated its remaining diplomatic staff due to heightened security risks stemming from the ongoing Middle East conflict, the Foreign Ministry announced Wednesday.
Ambassador Olivier Bangerter and five other staff members left Iran by land and are now safely outside the country. Four embassy employees had departed earlier on March 3, with the remaining six leaving on Wednesday. The ministry stated that the closure is temporary and staff will return “as soon as the situation allows.”
The decision follows attacks by the US and Israel on Iran, along with Iran’s retaliatory strikes across the region, which made it impossible to guarantee the safety of embassy personnel.
Despite the closure, Switzerland emphasized it will continue serving as a diplomatic intermediary between the US and Iran. The mission also maintains consular services for American citizens in Iran. Both Washington and Tehran were informed of the temporary embassy shutdown and staff evacuation.
Ambassador Olivier Bangerter and five other staff members left Iran by land and are now safely outside the country. Four embassy employees had departed earlier on March 3, with the remaining six leaving on Wednesday. The ministry stated that the closure is temporary and staff will return “as soon as the situation allows.”
The decision follows attacks by the US and Israel on Iran, along with Iran’s retaliatory strikes across the region, which made it impossible to guarantee the safety of embassy personnel.
Despite the closure, Switzerland emphasized it will continue serving as a diplomatic intermediary between the US and Iran. The mission also maintains consular services for American citizens in Iran. Both Washington and Tehran were informed of the temporary embassy shutdown and staff evacuation.
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