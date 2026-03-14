Siddaramaiah: Meti Family Considered For Bagalkot By-Election Ticket

Bagalkot by-election ticket

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said that the family of late MLA HY Meti are in consideration for the ticket of the forthcoming by-election to the Bagalkot assembly constituency, adding that the final decision rests with the High Command.

Addressing the media on Saturday, the Chief Minister said that the dates for the election may be announced within a week, and anyone can vouch for the ticket. Siddaramaiah said, "... The High Command will decide. Members of the Meti family are also in consideration. The election has not yet been announced. It may be announced within a week. The High Command will give the ticket to one person. Anyone can ask for a ticket."

He further added that the government is fulfilling the wishes of Meti regarding the establishment of a medical college. "... Meti had strongly insisted that the medical college must be established. According to his wish, we are fulfilling his dream."

Siddaramaiah backs son Yathindra's political growth

Separately, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah backed the political growth of his son and MLC Yathindra Siddaramiah on urging people of the Varuna constituency to nurture and support him just as they had supported his own rise in politics over the years.

Speaking at an event in Mysuru on Friday, the Chief Minister said, "You have helped me grow politically. I believe and have faith that you will also work towards nurturing and supporting Yathindra's growth."

Siddaramaiah also acknowledged that he has not been able to frequently visit the Varuna constituency due to administrative responsibilities, adding that Yathindra has been looking after the constituency in his absence. "I would like to say on this occasion that I will remain in politics until my last breath, and I will serve you as much as possible. I have not been able to visit the constituency frequently. Yathindra is taking care of this constituency. Yathindra is an MLC," Siddaramaiah said.

He assured residents that all development works in the constituency would be carried out based on the inputs given by Yathindra. "Whatever Yathindra from your constituency says, I will ensure that all the development works in the Varuna constituency are carried out," he added. Siddaramaiah further said he would remain committed to public service and continue working for the people as long as he remains in politics. (ANI)

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