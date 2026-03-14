Russian Forces Prepare For Offensive In Sloviansk Sector Military
Russian invaders continue to apply pressure using small-group tactics. With the arrival of sunny weather, they move less actively during the day, but their activity increases at night. For redeployment, they use anti-thermal cloaks and take advantage of the terrain.Read also: Russia attacks Ukrainian rail infrastructure overnight, injuring two railway workers
"According to preliminary information, preparations of personnel and armored vehicles are underway for a possible offensive. Despite the difficult situation, the paratroopers of the 81st Brigade are ready for the scenarios that the enemy is working on daily in the Sloviansk direction," the brigade said.
The number of strikes carried out by enemy UAVs has increased. The most commonly used are fiber-optic kamikaze drones, Molniya and Lancet loitering munitions, as well as grenade drops from quadcopters such as the Mavic.
“We also observe that the enemy constantly conducts reconnaissance using Krylo -type drones, which adjust artillery fire and strike drones,” the 81st Brigade noted.
As Ukrinform previously reported, 153 combat engagements between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian invaders were recorded on March 13 along the front line.
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