Russian Attack Leaves Five Educational Institutions Damaged In Obukhiv District
"Among the facilities damaged tonight are five educational institutions in the Obukhiv district: a kindergarten, three schools, and a vocational education institution," he wrote.
He emphasized that the Russians are trying to deprive Ukrainian children of their right to education, as well as intimidate parents and sow doubt about safety, the future, and the very possibility of a normal life.Read also: Massive Russian attack damages energy infrastructure, power outages adjusted
"The buildings will be restored. But the belief that Russians have anything human left – never," Lisovyi added.
As Ukrinform previously reported, in the Obukhiv district of the Kyiv region some consumers were left without gas, heat, and electricity as a result of the Russian attack.
Photo: Facebook / Oksen Lisovyi
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment