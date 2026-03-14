Russian Attack Leaves Five Educational Institutions Damaged In Obukhiv District

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the of Education and Science Oksen Lisovyi stated this on Facebook.

"Among the facilities damaged tonight are five educational institutions in the Obukhiv district: a kindergarten, three schools, and a vocational education institution," he wrote.

He emphasized that the Russians are trying to deprive Ukrainian children of their right to education, as well as intimidate parents and sow doubt about safety, the future, and the very possibility of a normal life.

Massive Russian attack damages energy infrastructure, power outages adjusted

"The buildings will be restored. But the belief that Russians have anything human left – never," Lisovyi added.

As Ukrinform previously reported, in the Obukhiv district of the Kyiv region some consumers were left without gas, heat, and electricity as a result of the Russian attack.

Photo: Facebook / Oksen Lisovyi