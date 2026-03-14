Transparency Must Accompany AI Regulation - Inter-Parliamentary Union President

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Creating a regulatory environment that meets consumer expectations and supports sustainable growth requires not only legislation but also transparency, President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Tulia Ackson said during a panel discussion at the 13th Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.

Speaking at the session titled“Digital Future: AI, Governance, and the Ethics of Innovation,” held as part of the forum, Ackson stressed that many of the tools being developed today must be accessible to everyone.

“We as a Union adopted a resolution. In this resolution, we point out the existing gaps. We reveal the impact of artificial intelligence on human rights and democracy. The task before us is not only to adopt laws but also to address the issue of ensuring transparency. We would like supervisory bodies and institutions to achieve this,” she said.

Ackson noted that responsibility for addressing these challenges extends beyond governments alone.

“The issue does not concern only the work of governments. The private sector can also contribute by participating in parliamentary sessions. Such forums bring us together and set concrete tasks before us. We strengthen inter-parliamentary cooperation on issues that are relevant to countries. At the same time, the private sector can also express its views on the problems people face,” she added.