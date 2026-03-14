JAF: 85 Iranian Missiles, Drones Targeted Jordan In 2Nd Week Of War

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 14 (Petra) – The Jordan Armed Forces - Arab Army (JAF) and the Public Security Directorate (PSD) issued a statement on Saturday on the latest developments and figures related to the repercussions on the Kingdom of the regional war, now in its second week.The JAF Military Media Directorate said 85 missiles and drones were launched directly from Iran towards Jordanian territory, targeting vital sites.The Royal Jordanian Air Force intercepted 79 missiles and drones, but defenses failed to intercept five drones and one missile, which fell inside Jordanian territory, it said.The directorate reiterated that JAF is continuing in its duty to defend the country and protect it from any aggression, and to dedicate all its efforts and resources to maintain the Kingdom's security and the safety of its citizens.For his part, the PSD spokesperson said the Civil Defense and police responded to 93 reports of falling debris of missiles and drones across the Kingdom's governorates last week.He said Civil Defense crews dealt with nine injuries from incidents that occurred last week, adding that the injured were taken to the hospital, where they were in a moderate condition, and were discharged after receiving the necessary care.