Jordan Conveys Condolences To Ethiopia Following Deadly Floods And Landslides

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 13 (Petra) – The Ministry of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs has expressed its deepest condolences and sincere sympathy to the government and people of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia following a series of devastating floods and landslides in the Gamo Zone.The natural disaster, triggered by torrential rainfall in the country's southern region, has resulted in significant loss of life and displacement.Ambassador Fouad Al-Majali, the Ministry's official spokesperson, affirmed the Kingdom's full solidarity with Ethiopia during this humanitarian crisis.He extended Jordan's heartfelt sympathies to the families of the victims and expressed hopes for a swift recovery for the injured and the safe rescue of those currently reported missing.