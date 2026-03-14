PCB Likely Legal Action Against Blessing Muzarabani For Choosing IPL Over PSL Sparks Online Trolls

Zimbabwe pacer Blessing Muzarabani, who was among the top bowlers of the T20 World Cup 2026, was recently roped in by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 on Friday, March 13.

Muzarabani has been added to the KKR squad as a replacement for Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman, who was released from the setup due to backlash and criticism over his acquisition amid the heightened political tensions between India and Bangladesh. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) instructed the franchise to release Rahman from the squad before the season began.

Following the release of Rahman, the KKR has been looking for a fast bowler to fill the squad before the franchise management zeroed in on Blessing Muzarabani, given his impressive performance in the recently concluded T20 World Cup.

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Blessing Muzarabani Faces Legal Trouble from PCB

Zimbabwean pacer Blessing Muzarabani accepted the contract by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) after he decided to leave Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he was signed by Islamabad United for the upcoming edition of the tournament. Islamabad United acquired the services of Muzarabani for PKR 11 million as a replacement for Shamar Joseph.

However, things have taken a controversial turn as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is reportedly planning to take legal action against Blessing Muzarabani for leaving the PSL to join the IPL. As per the Pakistani media, Geo Super, PCB is likely to take legal action against the Zimbabwean pacer for breaking his PSL contract with Islamabad United.

A new Blessing in Purple & Gold twitter/p31V3LsGfm

- KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) March 13, 2026

According to the PSL contract, Blessing Muzarabani was obligated to honour his agreement with Islamabad United and skipping the league in favour of the IPL could be considered a breach, potentially leading to fines, bans, or other disciplinary measures by the PCB. However, the Zimbabwean pacer reportedly informed United of his departure and feature in the IPL, wherein he was roped in by KKR.

Blessing Muzarabani was earlier part of the Pakistan Super League, representing Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings, picking 21 in 15 matches. The Zimbabwean pacer was expected to make a comeback in the PSL for the upcoming season, but he chose to prioritise the IPL by accepting a contract with KKR.

'PSL is a Place Where Retired Players Play'

Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) likely pursuit of legal action against Zimbabwe pacer Blessing Muzarabani sparked a wave of online reactions, especially on X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts trolling the board for targeting a player who opted for the more lucrative and competitive IPL over the PSL.

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts ridiculed PCB threat, calling it futile and outdated, pointing out that no player takes the board's legal warnings seriously anymore, while others highlighted that IPL offers better pay, facilities, and professional opportunities compared to the PSL.

Many mocked the PCB for acting like a“retirement league enforcer,” with some even comparing their legal threats to empty gestures, as Muzarabani's move to the IPL was clearly a smart career and financial decision.

The PCB has threatened for a legal action against Blessing Muzarabani for leaving his PSL contract to play in the IPL. But this isn't the first time it has happened. Earlier, Corbin Bosch also withdrew from PSL for the IPL. The PCB made similar legal threats then as well, but... twitter/c2kkykC34L

- Vipin Tiwari (@Vipintiwari952) March 14, 2026

PSL threatening legal action every time a player chooses IPL is like your ex saying“I'll see you in court” after getting left on read

- (@rebornviratian) March 14, 2026

PSL IS A PLACE WHERE RETIRED PLAYERS PLAY FOR THEIR PENSION

- Dhiraj (@dhirajk22731381) March 14, 2026

IPL will give him more money than PSL, why should not he leave PSL?Fool try to digest truth

- Mayurbhanj Talks (@mayurbhanjtalks) March 14, 2026

Blessing Muzarabani ditches an 11 million PKR PSL contract for the IPL - and Pakistan threatens legal action same PCB that can't guarantee its players will get NOCs for overseas leagues is now demanding loyalty from foreign players who have better options. twitter/fKUuTDRCZL

- Gully Point (@gullypoint_) March 14, 2026

PCB to take legal action against Blessing Muzarabani for leaving his PSL contract for the IPL. Just like the Corbin Bosch case, nothing will happen and in the future more players will leave that paisa shortage league.

- R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) March 14, 2026

Max they can do is Ban him permanently. No legal things can be done when player didn't even start the league match there

- Crix_in_Veins (@Cric_In_Veins) March 14, 2026

IPL provides best environment for players. More free space hotels,pools,game centres,VR gaming zones, wildlife trips,and more time, MI might take players to vantara trip, chance of sponsorship deals,etc contrast, players in PSL seen eating lunch in buses

- DewAzam (@DewAzam1) March 14, 2026

No one Takes PCB legal Action Seriously Have you forgot Multan Sultan's owner Tore the PCB Notice on camera PCB is Taking Legal Action Yajurv Rathod | Cricket (@Yajurv05) March 13, 2026

PSL IS A DEAD LEAGUE‍♂️If you give chance to your players they will choose IPL over PSL, that is the standard of your league‍♂️If foreign players are getting ready to face legal action to play in IPL defines how big IPL is#PakistanCricket #IPL2026 #PSL twitter/tu6qiCci63

- Cricket With Chaitu (@CricketChaitu) March 14, 2026

He doesn't care..As PSL is retirement leagueHe would come once he get retired

- Gully_criketer (@gullycriket) March 13, 2026

Blessing Muzarabani was part of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL-winning squad last year. In the T20 World Cup 2026, Zimbabwean pacer was the joint-highest wicket-taker with 13 wickets, including a four-wicket haul, at an average of 14.46 and an economy rate of 7.88 in six matches.

In his T20 career, Blessing Muzarabani has picked 155 wickets, including a four-wicket haul, at an average of 22.76 and an economy rate of 7.35 in 137 matches.

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