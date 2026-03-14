Chief Justice Of Mauritius Pays Courtesy Call On President Herminie

The President of the Republic of Seychelles, Patrick Herminie, received the Honourable Chief Justice of the Republic of Mauritius, Rehana Bibi Mungly-Gulbul, for a courtesy call on Friday, 13 March 2026, during his State Visit to Mauritius.

The meeting provided an opportunity for an exchange of views on the important role of the judiciary in upholding the rule of law and safeguarding democratic governance. Both sides also reflected on the longstanding legal and institutional ties between Seychelles and Mauritius.

During the discussion, the close professional links between the two judicial systems were highlighted, including the presence of a Seychellois-born judge practising in Mauritius and a Mauritian-born judge serving on the Seychelles Court of Appeal. These exchanges were noted as a testament to the strong legal cooperation and shared traditions between the two countries.

President Herminie expressed his appreciation for Mauritius' longstanding support in the training and development of legal professionals from Seychelles, noting the important contribution this partnership has made to strengthening the country's legal and judicial capacity.

Both parties also exchanged views on the functioning of their respective judicial systems and explored potential avenues for further cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

Chief Justice Mungly-Gulbul further informed the President that she has been invited to participate in the East African Judges Forum 2026, scheduled to take place in Seychelles from 21 to 25 March 2026. She expressed her interest in meeting again with President Herminie during the forum to continue their discussions on strengthening judicial cooperation between the two nations.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of State House Seychelles.