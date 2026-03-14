Woman Arrested After Road Rage Assault Following Minor Car Crash In UP's Jhansi

A shocking case of alleged road rage has emerged from Jhansi, where a minor vehicle collision reportedly turned into a violent street altercation late at night. The incident took place near Elite Chauraha, a busy intersection in the city. According to reports, two vehicles had a slight collision on the road. What began as a small argument between the drivers quickly escalated into a physical attack. Videos of the incident were recorded by people present at the scene and later shared on social media, where they spread widely.

"Rowdy girl arrested." Jhansi Police have arrested the dancer who, along with her friends, thrashed a youth over a minor vehicle collision dispute was abusing, shouting and provoking her friends, saying, "Kill him. Take his life." twitter/MJV2Ilzu3v

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Woman and her friends allegedly assault young man

Police said a young woman, who is reportedly a dancer, was involved in the assault along with several of her friends. The incident reportedly falls under the jurisdiction of Nawababad Police Station. According to the viral video, the woman and her associates are seen surrounding a young man on the road and physically attacking him. The clip shows the group beating the man while he tries to defend himself.

Witnesses said the woman was shouting aggressively during the confrontation.

Woman allegedly incited crowd to attack

Eyewitnesses claimed that during the altercation the woman was heard shouting and provoking others to attack the man. According to police, she allegedly shouted phrases such as“Kill him” and“Take his life”, urging the people around her to assault the other driver involved in the accident.

Reports also suggest that at one point the woman picked up a large stone while shouting at bystanders, further escalating the tense situation.

The fight reportedly continued for some time in the middle of the road, causing chaos in the area.

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Police take action after video surfaces

After the video began circulating online, Jhansi Police took notice of the incident. Authorities later arrested the dancer accused in the case. Her friends who were allegedly involved in the assault have also been taken into custody for questioning.

Police have arrested a dancer who, along with her friends, allegedly assaulted a young man following a minor vehicle collision in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh to police, the woman was seen abusing, shouting, and provoking her friends during the altercation. She was allegedly... twitter/oes9nI0zjM

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Police officials confirmed that further investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Social media users react to arrest

The arrest has triggered strong reactions online. Many users praised the police for taking quick action after the video surfaced. Some people said strict punishment should be given to those involved in the assault. Others expressed concern over how minor road disputes are increasingly turning into violent confrontations.

Several users also criticised bystanders in the video for standing and watching instead of trying to stop the attack.