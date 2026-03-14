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Türkiye’s Development Road Initiative Set to Spur USD55 Billion Economic Growth
(MENAFN) The multinational Development Road scheme is anticipated to enhance the Turkish economy by roughly $55 billion over the upcoming decade, while generating nearly 70,000 employment opportunities each year.
Türkiye's Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu stated that the strategic trade route will extend approximately 1,200 kilometers (745.65 miles) from Iraq’s Grand Faw Port, passing through Türkiye, and reaching into Europe.
Addressing attendees at an iftar gathering in Ankara, the minister explained that the infrastructure project will create a significant production and logistics hub, providing around 70,000 fresh jobs annually, with support from Iraq, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Türkiye.
The newly planned corridor will merge with the existing Middle Corridor to accelerate Asia-Europe rail transit durations, reinforcing Türkiye’s role as a key international logistics center linking roughly 67 nations within a four-hour flight radius.
Authorities are also working to elevate standards along the Middle Corridor, with the ministry targeting connections to ports on the Black Sea, the Aegean Sea, and the Mediterranean Sea.
Uraloglu mentioned that construction has officially started on the Zangezur Corridor, with 224 kilometers (131.19 miles) initiated by a local company.
He also highlighted that while Azerbaijan has finished a major portion of the corridor on its territory, “no active construction is currently underway along the route.”
Türkiye's Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu stated that the strategic trade route will extend approximately 1,200 kilometers (745.65 miles) from Iraq’s Grand Faw Port, passing through Türkiye, and reaching into Europe.
Addressing attendees at an iftar gathering in Ankara, the minister explained that the infrastructure project will create a significant production and logistics hub, providing around 70,000 fresh jobs annually, with support from Iraq, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Türkiye.
The newly planned corridor will merge with the existing Middle Corridor to accelerate Asia-Europe rail transit durations, reinforcing Türkiye’s role as a key international logistics center linking roughly 67 nations within a four-hour flight radius.
Authorities are also working to elevate standards along the Middle Corridor, with the ministry targeting connections to ports on the Black Sea, the Aegean Sea, and the Mediterranean Sea.
Uraloglu mentioned that construction has officially started on the Zangezur Corridor, with 224 kilometers (131.19 miles) initiated by a local company.
He also highlighted that while Azerbaijan has finished a major portion of the corridor on its territory, “no active construction is currently underway along the route.”
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