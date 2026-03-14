Varun Badola Recalls The Time He Won 'Man Of The Match' Playing For Mumbai Heroes In CCL

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, March 14 (IANS) Aside from being a celebrated actor, Varun Badola is also a talented cricketer. On Saturday, the 'Saiyaara' actor used social media to recall the time he won 'Man of the Match' playing for Mumbai Heroes in the Celebrity Cricket League (CCL).

Sharing a video of him showing off his batting skills on Instagram, Varun revealed that he ended up scoring the first 50 against the Telugu Warriors as the opening batsman and also took 2 wickets.

Reminiscing about the good old days, Varun wrote on the photo-sharing app, "Once upon a time when I opened for the Mumbai Heroes in the CCL. Against the TELUGU WARRIORS I scored the the first 50, took 2 wickets and took a blinder at the boundary. The first ever MOM of MUMBAI HEROES (sic)".

In the meantime, Varun, who has been a part of the television industry for several years, talked about the major shift in the content of the small screen from the early 2000s to now.

Speaking exclusively with IANS, Varun was asked, "You've been in the industry for much longer. Many of us have grown up watching your work. How do you view the shift in television content from the early 2000s to now?"

Terming the shift as paramount, Varun said, "Back then, storytelling was tight, accurate, and strong. Shows like Astitva told meaningful stories. These days, unfortunately, content is often dictated by public demand."

The 'Jamnapaar' actor further disclosed that now the channels keep making changes to the storylines based on weekly feedback. He added that this at times ends up interrupting the storytelling process.

"I really wish that producers and networks would stick to their narrative plans. Every story has highs and lows - that's natural. But if you start changing things overnight based on TRPs or audience polls, the story loses depth," he added.