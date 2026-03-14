Jordan Taps Preferential Trade Pacts To Anchor 73% Of National Export Volume

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 14 (Petra) – Jordan's extensive network of free trade agreements emerged as the primary catalyst for the Kingdom's external sector performance last year, underpinning 73.2 per cent of total domestic exports.According to data from the Amman Chamber of Commerce obtained by Petra, the figures underscore a strategic reliance on preferential market access to drive trade volumes amidst shifting global economic headwinds.Total export value to FTA partner jurisdictions reached JOD 7.047bn in 2025, a notable appreciation from the JOD 6.553bn recorded during the previous fiscal cycle.On the ledger's flip side, these partner blocs accounted for 54.4 per cent of Jordan's aggregate import bill, with procurement costs rising to JOD 11.167bn from JOD 9.921bn in 2024. The broader trade data for the year reflects an overall export valuation of JOD 9.623bn against an import expenditure of JOD 20.527bn.The Greater Arab Free Trade Area (GAFTA) continues to serve as the cornerstone of Jordan's regional integration, absorbing 41.1 per cent of the Kingdom's FTA-related exports at a value of JOD 3.952bn.The United States remains a critical secondary market, contributing JOD 2.178bn to the export total, despite a marginal contraction compared to the JOD 2.307bn posted in 2024. Meanwhile, the Jordan-EU Partnership Agreement demonstrated significant upward momentum, with exports jumping to JOD 624m from JOD 447m in the prior year.Secondary trade corridors also showed varied performance across the 2025 fiscal year. Outbound shipments to the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) surged to JOD 151m, while the Canada and UK agreements facilitated exports of JOD 77m and JOD 54m respectively. Trade flows with Singapore remained modest, yielding JOD 11m in export revenue.Senator Khalil Al-Haj Tawfiq, chairman of the Amman Chamber of Commerce, noted that the Kingdom's multi-layered trade architecture has successfully integrated the national economy into global value chains.He observed that these bilateral and multilateral frameworks – largely established under the direction of His Majesty King Abdullah II – have effectively lowered tariff barriers and reduced non-tariff frictions, providing Jordanian manufacturers with a competitive edge across a consumer base exceeding 1.5bn people.The Chamber maintains that this liberalized trade environment acts as a significant pull factor for foreign direct investment. By leveraging Jordan's status as a regional signatory hub, multinational firms are increasingly viewing the Kingdom as a strategic export launchpad, benefiting from duty-free entry into major western and regional markets while enhancing the domestic labor market through new capital inflows.