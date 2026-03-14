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Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Expresses Condolences To Ethiopia

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Expresses Condolences To Ethiopia


2026-03-14 05:12:20
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan (MFA) has expressed condolences to Ethiopia following devastating landslides and floods that have caused numerous deaths and injuries, the publication of MFA on X says, Trend reports.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives and many injuries caused by the devastating landslides and floods in Ethiopia.

We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their loved ones, to the Government and people of Ethiopia, and express our solidarity with people affected by this disaster. We wish a swift and full recovery to the injured,” the publication reads.

Recent days of heavy rainfall in Ethiopia, particularly in the Gamo region in the south, led to soil destabilization. The resulting landslides and sudden floods swept through mountainous areas, burying several settlements under mud and debris. Reports indicate dozens of fatalities, with some sources estimating more than 80 deaths, and over 100 people are reported missing.

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Trend News Agency

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