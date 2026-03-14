UN-Habitat Rep Points To Balanced Approach As Key To Middle Corridor Dev't

He noted that several large-scale new city projects are underway in the region, including Asman in Kyrgyzstan, Alatau in Kazakhstan, New Tashkent, and Akhal in Turkmenistan.“Developing these cities requires applying principles of inclusivity, sustainable growth, and modern urban planning,” he added.

Ali also highlighted the growing local climate risks in Central Asia, including extreme heat and heatwaves, which pose increasing challenges for urban areas.

Additionally, he noted that UN-Habitat recently opened a regional office for Eastern Europe and Central Asia in Istanbul.

“This timely initiative supports the region at a critical intersection of economic transformation, urban development, and humanitarian recovery. It offers a unique opportunity to showcase urban transformation processes and demonstrate how we plan to support countries in the region,” he said.