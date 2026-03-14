Baku Hosts NATO ETC-49 Military Evaluator Training Course
According to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the course took place at the War Games Center of the National Defense University of Azerbaijan.
A total of 22 participants from Azerbaijan and 30 instructors and trainees from NATO and partner countries attended the training. During the course, participants carried out various theoretical and practical exercises both individually and in groups.
The primary aim of the course was to certify qualified military personnel capable of evaluating units and subunits declared to the Alliance's Joint Force Pool.
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