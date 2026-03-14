BJP To Counter 'Fake Narrative' With Positive One For TN Polls: Meghwal

BJP to Set 'Positive Narrative' for TN Polls

Union Minister and BJP Election Co-Incharge for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Arjun Ram Meghwal, on Saturday said that the Election Media Workshop 2026 was organised to set a positive narrative ahead of the Assembly elections. "In 2024, the Congress party and DMK created a fake narrative that if the BJP comes to power, they will change the Constitution and abolish reservation. It was a fake narrative. Today, it was a workshop for the spokespersons of the BJP. We will oppose the fake narrative, and we will create a positive narrative," he said while speaking to the reporters.

Countering 'Fake Narrative' on Constitution, Reservation

Addressing the gathering at the workshop, the Tamil Nadu BJP Election Co-Incharge affirmed that Congress has set a false narrative stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is against reservation, further claiming that it was former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru who was against the idea of the reservation system in India. "Through AI, they created the idea that PM Modi is against reservations. We couldn't oppose it in the proper way so that it reached people. The fact is, Nehru was against reservations. Nehru wrote a letter to all the CMs of state saying that he is against reservations. They did a fake narrative and said if the BJP crossed 400, they would change the constitution," he said.

BJP Expanding Footprint in Tamil Nadu

Furthermore, Meghwal highlighted that the BJP is making its footing in the state and emphasised that the workshop will help strengthen the Spokesperson ECI system and will set a positive narrative. "BJP is expanding rapidly in Tamil Nadu with growing grassroots support. We have a very good alliance now. And now in the rally, people like the media have started to talk about the NDA coming tomorrow in Tamil Nadu. We need coordinated narratives; this workshop is to strengthen the Spokesperson ECI system. Every Spokesperson is the voice of this region in Tamil Nadu," he said.

Election Preparations and 2021 Recap

The Tamil Nadu elections are set to happen in April or May, with all political parties gearing up to prepare for campaigning. Both the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the DMK-led alliance (with Congress) have almost finalised the seat-sharing arrangement.

In the 2021 elections, the DMK-led alliance secured a major victory by winning 159 seats, with the DMK becoming the single largest party by 133 seats, crossing the halfway mark on its own. The AIADMK had secured 60 seats, while their alliance partner, the BJP, secured 4. (ANI)

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