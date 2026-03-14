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Israel Issues Warning to Tehran Residents
(MENAFN) The Israeli military on Friday cautioned people living in Tehran ahead of anticipated assaults targeting Iran’s military facilities.
In a message posted on the US social media platform X, Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee delivered "urgent alerts" to individuals residing in the Iranian capital.
Adraee referenced another statement from the Israeli army that called on civilians in the Lia Industrial Area in Qazvin as well as several neighborhoods of Tehran, including Moniriyeh District, to evacuate "immediately."
Tensions across the region have grown sharper since Israel and the United States carried out a coordinated strike on Iran on Feb. 28. Iranian officials report that the operation has resulted in the deaths of roughly 1,300 people and left more than 10,000 others wounded.
Tehran has retaliated by launching drones and missiles aimed at Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and several Gulf states that host US military installations.
In a message posted on the US social media platform X, Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee delivered "urgent alerts" to individuals residing in the Iranian capital.
Adraee referenced another statement from the Israeli army that called on civilians in the Lia Industrial Area in Qazvin as well as several neighborhoods of Tehran, including Moniriyeh District, to evacuate "immediately."
Tensions across the region have grown sharper since Israel and the United States carried out a coordinated strike on Iran on Feb. 28. Iranian officials report that the operation has resulted in the deaths of roughly 1,300 people and left more than 10,000 others wounded.
Tehran has retaliated by launching drones and missiles aimed at Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and several Gulf states that host US military installations.
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