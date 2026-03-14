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Trump Addresses Military Targets on Iran’s Kharg Island
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump announced Friday that every military objective on Iran’s key Kharg Island has been wiped out.
Trump posted on his Truth Social platform that he deliberately decided, “for the reason of decency,” not to strike the island’s petroleum facilities.
“Moments ago, at my direction, the United States Central Command executed one of the most powerful bombing raids in the History of the Middle East, and totally obliterated every military target in Iran’s crown jewel, Kharg Island,” he said.
Trump further warned that if Iran or any other party disrupts the secure and unrestricted movement of vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, he would promptly reassess his choice.
“During my first term, and currently, I rebuilt our military into the most lethal, powerful and effective force anywhere in the world,” he said.
“Iran has no ability to defend anything that we want to attack — there is nothing they can do about it! Iran will never have a nuclear weapon, nor will it have the ability to threaten the United States of America, the Middle East or, for that matter, the World!” he said. “Iran’s Military, and all others involved with this Terrorist Regime, would be wise to lay down their arms, and save what’s left of their country, which isn’t much!”
Trump posted on his Truth Social platform that he deliberately decided, “for the reason of decency,” not to strike the island’s petroleum facilities.
“Moments ago, at my direction, the United States Central Command executed one of the most powerful bombing raids in the History of the Middle East, and totally obliterated every military target in Iran’s crown jewel, Kharg Island,” he said.
Trump further warned that if Iran or any other party disrupts the secure and unrestricted movement of vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, he would promptly reassess his choice.
“During my first term, and currently, I rebuilt our military into the most lethal, powerful and effective force anywhere in the world,” he said.
“Iran has no ability to defend anything that we want to attack — there is nothing they can do about it! Iran will never have a nuclear weapon, nor will it have the ability to threaten the United States of America, the Middle East or, for that matter, the World!” he said. “Iran’s Military, and all others involved with this Terrorist Regime, would be wise to lay down their arms, and save what’s left of their country, which isn’t much!”
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