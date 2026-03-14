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Iran Asserts Control Over Strait of Hormuz
(MENAFN) Iran’s Armed Forces emphasized on Thursday that they maintain authority over the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz and will prevent the US or nations involved in recent assaults on Iran from navigating the crucial channel.
“Without any doubt or negligence, the Strait of Hormuz is under the wise management of the brave naval forces of the Revolutionary Guards. American aggressors and their partners have no right to pass through here,” stated the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, a division tasked with supervising military operations.
Earlier, Iran declared that it had prohibited vessels from countries connected to US and Israeli strikes on Iranian territory from passing through the strait. This waterway is recognized as one of the globe’s most significant maritime routes for energy transportation.
In a related development, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported that a container ship was struck by an “unknown object” approximately 65 kilometers (40.4 miles) north of Jebel Ali Port in the United Arab Emirates, igniting a minor fire aboard.
According to a statement by UKMTO, the ship’s captain confirmed that the vessel had been impacted by an unidentified object, resulting in a small onboard fire. The total damage could not be fully assessed due to the darkness at the time of the incident.
“Without any doubt or negligence, the Strait of Hormuz is under the wise management of the brave naval forces of the Revolutionary Guards. American aggressors and their partners have no right to pass through here,” stated the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, a division tasked with supervising military operations.
Earlier, Iran declared that it had prohibited vessels from countries connected to US and Israeli strikes on Iranian territory from passing through the strait. This waterway is recognized as one of the globe’s most significant maritime routes for energy transportation.
In a related development, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported that a container ship was struck by an “unknown object” approximately 65 kilometers (40.4 miles) north of Jebel Ali Port in the United Arab Emirates, igniting a minor fire aboard.
According to a statement by UKMTO, the ship’s captain confirmed that the vessel had been impacted by an unidentified object, resulting in a small onboard fire. The total damage could not be fully assessed due to the darkness at the time of the incident.
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