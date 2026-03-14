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Defence Ministry Announces Interception Of Missile Attack Targeting The State


2026-03-14 04:01:25
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Defence announced today that the Qatar Armed Forces have intercepted a missile attack targeting the State of Qatar.

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Gulf Times

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