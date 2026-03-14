LIVE UPDATES: Qatar Intercepts Missile Attacks, Issues Evacuation Notices In Some Areas

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Defense of State of Qatar announced at around 1:34am on March 14, 2026 that the armed forces intercepted missile attack which targeted State of Qatar.

Meanwhile, earlier before the attack, the Ministry of Interior announced that the relevant authorities are evacuating a number of specified areas as a temporary precautionary measure, in the interest of public safety until the threat has subsided.

In other parts of the Gulf area, the Saudi Ministry of Defense announced on Saturday that two drones were intercepted and destroyed in Eastern Region while the Kuwait National Guard announced Friday evening the downing of a drone in the country's airspace.

Stay tuned for more updates

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8:15am Doha Time

Two drones intercepted, destroyed in Eastern Region

The Saudi Defense Ministry reported that two drones were intercepted and destroyed in Eastern Region, and that a drone was intercepted and destroyed in Al-Jouf Region and another in Empty Quarter. Read more

7:20am Doha Time

Iraqi officials say helipad at US embassy in Baghdad hit by missile

The Associated Press news agency is reporting that Iraqi officials say a helipad at the US embassy in Baghdad was hit by a missile, Al Jazeera reports.

An Al Jazeera Arabic correspondent had earlier reported that smoke was seen rising from the embassy.

5:53am Doha Time

Qatar intercepts missile attack: MoD

Qatar's Ministry of Defense announced that around 5:53am on March 14, 2026 the armed forces intercepted another missile attack which targeted State of Qatar. Read more

1:40am Doha Time

Qatar intercepts missile attack: MoD

The Ministry of Defense of State of Qatar announced at around 1:34am on March 14, 2026 that the armed forces intercepted missile attack which targeted State of Qatar.

12:44am Doha Time

MoI says authorities evacuating number of specified areas as 'temporary precautionary measure'

The Ministry of Interior announced that the relevant authorities are evacuating a number of specified areas as a temporary precautionary measure, in the interest of public safety until the threat has subsided. Read more