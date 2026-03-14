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Ministry Of Defense Announces Interception Of Missile Attack

Ministry Of Defense Announces Interception Of Missile Attack


2026-03-14 04:00:54
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Defense announced on Saturday morning around 5:53am that Qatar Armed Forces intercepted another missile attack which targeted State of Qatar.

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The Peninsula

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