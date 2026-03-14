Ministry Of Defense Announces Interception Of Missile Attack

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Defense announced on Saturday morning around 5:53am that Qatar Armed Forces intercepted another missile attack which targeted State of Qatar.

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