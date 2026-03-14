Blast Hits Jewish School In Amsterdam, Mayor Decries 'Deliberate Attack'

MENAFN - Live Mint) An explosion damaged a Jewish school in Amsterdam on Saturday, with the city's mayor describing the incident as a "deliberate attack against the Jewish community".

The explosion took place in an upscale residential neighbourhood on the south side of the city, Mayor Femke Halsema was cited as saying by Reuters.

No injuries have been reported thus far, and police and firefighters are on the spot.

(This is a developing story. Check back for update