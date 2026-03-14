Russians Attack Dnipropetrovsk Region More Than 10 Times With Drones And Artillery, Infrastructure Damaged
According to him, in the Synelnykove district the strikes targeted Synelnykove as well as the Mykolaivka and Bohynivka communities. A private house and an outbuilding caught fire.
In the Kryvyi Rih district, Russian forces struck Kryvyi Rih and the Zelenodolsk and Karpivka communities. Infrastructure was damaged.Read also: Russians strike Zaporizhzhia region 780 times over past day, leaving one killed, seven injured
In Piatykhatky in the Kamianske district, a house caught fire, and five more private homes were damaged.
In the Nikopol district, the district center as well as the Pokrovske and Marhanets communities were affected.
As reported earlier, Russia struck two districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region, killing one person and injuring six others.
Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration
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