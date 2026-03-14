“India A Good Friend”: Iran Grants Rare Safe Transit To 2 Indian Tankers Through Strait Of Hormuz

Iran has granted rare permission for India-bound liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tankers to pass through the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, offering relief to New Delhi amid escalating tensions in West Asia. The decision comes despite a broader maritime blockade linked to the ongoing conflict involving Iran, the United States and regional allies.

According to reports citing multiple sources, at least two Indian-flagged LPG carriers were allowed to transit the narrow shipping corridor, which handles a significant share of global oil and gas trade. One vessel reportedly completed the passage under naval escort, while another was expected to follow shortly. The move is being viewed as an important diplomatic breakthrough for India at a time when disruptions to energy supply chains have raised concerns about domestic fuel availability and price volatility.

The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world's most critical energy chokepoints, and restrictions on maritime traffic in recent weeks have rattled global markets. With many vessels delayed or stranded near the Gulf region, safe navigation has become a major priority for energy-dependent nations. Analysts say Iran's decision to permit Indian ships underscores the importance of bilateral ties and reflects a pragmatic approach amid intensifying geopolitical pressures.

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Iranian officials have also highlighted their country's relationship with New Delhi while discussing the safe transit arrangement. Tehran's envoy emphasised that“India is our friend,” signalling a willingness to ensure the security of Indian commercial vessels despite wider tensions affecting shipping lanes. The statement has been interpreted as a diplomatic message aimed at balancing regional conflict dynamics with longstanding economic cooperation.

India's reliance on energy imports from the Middle East makes uninterrupted maritime access through Hormuz particularly crucial. Any prolonged disruption could have ripple effects on cooking gas supplies, industrial activity and broader economic stability. Authorities in New Delhi have been closely monitoring the situation while engaging in diplomatic outreach to secure safe passage for additional tankers waiting in nearby waters.

Experts note that the latest development may ease immediate supply concerns but does not eliminate broader risks associated with the conflict. Maritime insurance costs, freight charges and crude prices have all been affected by uncertainty surrounding shipping routes. The episode highlights the fragile balance between geopolitical tensions and global energy security, with the Strait of Hormuz once again emerging as a focal point of international attention.

While the safe transit of Indian vessels marks a temporary reprieve, analysts warn that further escalation in the region could quickly reverse gains. For now, however, the decision offers reassurance to policymakers and markets alike that diplomatic engagement can still play a role in safeguarding critical trade corridors during times of crisis.

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