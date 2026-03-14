Ryan Gosling Embarks On A Mission Against Time

Traversing the dimensions of time and space, TAG Heuer arrives to the big screen on the wrist of brand ambassador Ryan Gosling in the upcoming science-fiction epic Project Hail Mary. In a story where time becomes one of humanity's most precious resources, the TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E5 accompanies Gosling's character on a mission that stretches far beyond Earth.

Based on Andy Weir's best-selling novel and directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, Project Hail Mary follows science teacher Ryland Grace (Ryan Gosling), who awakens alone aboard a spacecraft light-years from home with no memory of who he is or how he arrived there. As fragments of his past begin to return, he uncovers the truth behind his mission: solve the mystery of a substance causing the sun to fade and find a way to save life on Earth.

Throughout the film, Grace wears the TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E5 in a lightweight titanium case paired with a vivid red strap. Integrated naturally into his daily routine aboard the spacecraft, the watch accompanies moments of analysis, experimentation and critical decision-making. In the isolation of deep space, where precision, data and timing become essential, the TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E5 stands as a constant presence, reflecting the scientific rigor and emotional intensity of Grace's journey.

A TAG Heuer ambassador since 2021, Ryan Gosling brings authenticity to the partnership, embodying the brand's spirit of resilience, innovation and pushing limits. In Project Hail Mary, the TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E5 subtly reinforces these values within the film's universe, where advanced technology meets human determination and every second counts.

Presented by Amazon MGM Studios, Project Hail Mary will be released in theaters worldwide on March 20, 2026, delivering a cinematic experience where time, science and human determination converge on an interstellar scale.

Posted by: DubaiPRNetwork Editorial Team

Viewed 1345 times

PR Category: Events & Entertainment

Posted on: Friday, March 13, 2026 1:13:00 PM UAE local time (GMT+4)

Next Story: Del Toro takes Tirreno-Adriatico lead with podium finish on...