Qatar Security Stable, Authorities On Full Alert, Says Interior Minister

Relevant authorities monitoring situation closely to ensure safety of people, stability of the State Strategic reserve of food sufficient for 18 months, and of water for several months Air and sea free of any pollution following the fuel tank incident in Industrial Area Health sector fully functional, maintaining stock of essential medicines for over nine months

Qatar's security remains stable and fully under control, with authorities maintaining round-the-clock vigilance to safeguard residents and infrastructure while closely monitoring regional developments, HE Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani, Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya), said yesterday.

Speaking to Qatar TV, HE Sheikh Khalifa stressed that, upon the directives and instructions of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, the concerned entities in the country are following the updates of the situation closely with constant vigilance and efficiency as maintaining the safety and security of the citizens, expatriates and all who live in this country is of the foremost priority.

HE Sheikh Khalifa pointed out that there has been extensive work over the past years to prepare for such situations, and all concerned entities have been working as an integrated team. In particular, the Watan Exercise formed a key part of these preparations, involving intensive drills and training for the Civil Defence and the Civil Defence Council to ensure readiness to respond to various scenarios.

His Highness the Amir has always been the main supporter of these national readiness exercises, he added. HE the Interior Minister noted that the National Command Centre (NCC) has worked round the clock, as it supports decision-making and ensures a swift, immediate response to emergencies and events. Further, the Operations Room has received more than 5,000 related reports since the attacks started and responded accordingly, as Qatar's defences cleared 600 sites of missile shrapnel.

In the meantime, he affirmed that Qatar has clear, applicable strategies in the field of food security, as the strategic food supply stock has already been increased to meet the country's needs for 18 months, up from nine months previously. However, he stressed that the country did not have to use this stock, so long as there were open supply channels and routes that guaranteed an uninterrupted food supply by both land and air. Similarly, the strategic stock of water supply is very secure and sufficient for more than four months of consumption. Besides, he added that the concerned entities are currently working to increase the volume of this stock, with a continuous supply guaranteed.

HE Sheikh Khalifa, also the chairman of the Civil Defence Council, said that the health sector in Qatar is working very efficiently, with a strategic stock of medications for up to nine months and medical supplies for up to 12 months. He added that 26 cases of injuries were reported, and the country's health sector has handled them all very efficiently, as it continues to function normally.

Regarding the quality of the air in the country, he noted that the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC) has taken all necessary measures to ensure air quality and has conducted the required tests and examinations, especially following the targeting of fuel tanks. So far, everything is perfectly normal.

In the meantime, HE Sheikh Khalifa pointed out that the country has taken the necessary measures to ensure the return of the stranded citizens and residents through a limited number of flights and the land crossing at Abu Samra border. Further, special flights have been arranged to ensure the safe return of citizens from other countries to their homes, involving more than 7,000 travellers over the past few days.

Regarding remote work for some entities, he said, the situation remains the same until further notice, based on the latest updates on the ground. He also stressed the importance of the Early Warning System, which was perfected through intensive training and testing, to maintain public safety and security, describing it as instrumental and necessary for the safety and security of all, despite its occasional annoyance.

Eventually, he greatly appreciated the co-operation of the country's citizens and residents and their high level of awareness in abiding by the relevant instructions and cooperating to enhance the country's security. In particular, the Ministry of Defence has been doing great work, and the same applies to the employees of the services and health sectors across the country.